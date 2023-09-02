Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Another transfer deadline day has come and gone. The thumbs can be rested after a day of incessant scrolling, TVs switched off having been tuned into Sky Sports News all day.

Indeed, Liverpool fans were made to wait. Despite Ryan Gravenberch flying into Merseyside at around 7.15 am, it wasn't until xxx when his £34 million arrival from Bayern Munich was officially announced.

Apart from that, it was a quiet final day of the transfer window. Not that is a bad thing, however, No club wants to spend the final hours scrambling around for last-minute deals - as the Reds experienced 12 months ago. With Liverpool desperate for a midfielder, they eventually stumbled on a loan move for Arthur Melo from Juventus. The Brazil international would infamously go on to make just one 12-minute cameo for the Reds in 2022-23.

Jurgen Klopp's side always expected significant midfield change this summer. They were braced for the exits of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. In came Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £91 million. However, they were launched two Saudi Arabian curveballs as both captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho became part of the flux who've made the move to the Gulf state and all of its wealth.

However, Liverpool's reaction appears prudent. Wataru Endo is someone Kopites were scarcely aware of yet was highly rated in the Bundesliga, serving as Stuttgart's captain as well as Japan's.

And the arrival of Gravenberch means the Reds' midfield options are now replenished, with youth and energy as the focus. There appears to be more dynamism and goals in the middle of the park when also factoring in Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott into the equation, as well as the experienced Thiago Alcantara.

Up front, Liverpool have stellar options in Mo Salah - who won’t follow Fabinho be sold to Al-Ittihad after a bid of up to £150 million was rebuffed - Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez. It’s a five-pronged attack that can run amok against any outfit.

Yet there will be a pang of disappointment among sections of supporters that a new centre-back has not been recruited. When speaking to the media towards the end of last season, Klopp did not rule out bolstering his options. Ideally, a left-footed, versatile defender was coveted. However, that has ultimately eluded.

Now Liverpool have to make it to January, at least, hoping that there's no repeat of the 2020-21 injury crisis. For Sunday's clash against Aston Villa, Klopp's chief pairing are unavailable. Virgil van Dijk must sit out for his sending-off in last weekend's 2-1 win at Newcastle United while Ibrahima Konate misses a second straight game because of injury. Indeed, Konate has had issues during his previous two campaigns at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Joel Matip is into the final year of his contract and is now aged 32 while Joe Gomez has struggled for regular minutes and consistency since recovering from a serious knee problem during that 2020-21 campaign.

Below that leaves Liverpool with Jarell Quansah, who came off the bench at Newcastle for a Premier League debut. Despite being highly regarded, there would be doubts as to whether he'd be ready to feature regularly in the top flight, having spent the second half of last term on loan at League One Bristol Rovers.