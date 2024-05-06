Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool have a youngster who is 'so exceptional' on their hands
Harvey Elliott delivered one of his best midfield performances for Liverpool in the victory over Tottenham Hotspur.
That is the verdict of Jurgen Klopp, who heaped praise on the Reds youngster after the 4-2 triumph at Anfield.
Elliott was handed a chance in Liverpool’s engine room after last weekend’s disappointing 2-2 draw at West Ham. Starting ahead of Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch, the 21-year-old was electric throughout the encounter as the Reds returned to winning ways. He assisted Cody Gakpo’s 50th-minute header before getting on the scoresheet with a sublime long-range strike that found the top corner.
There has been debate around Elliott’s best position. He’s often been used as a right-winger, doing so while Mo Salah was at the African Cup of Nations and then injured. But the ex-Fulham ace again made a case that his long-term future lies in midfield after a man-of-the-match performance.
On Elliott’s performance against Tottenham, Anfield boss Klopp said: “Harvey is exceptional. Still so young, so exceptional. He was, for a long time, one of our best players when he played right wing when Mo was injured or at the Africa Cup of Nations. He played exceptional. I think in the midfield position, it was probably [in the] top three or four performances of him today – it was really good and the goal was exceptional. Everybody needs moments to gain even more confidence. He is [in] a good moment, but that helps, definitely. He worked really hard in the other direction as well, he did really well.
“The right side, together with Mo – Mo was exceptional today, as well – Harvey and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] can play this role and decide better that he can stay wide as well because we are in the centre, footballing-wise, well set up. So, great game from Harvey, it was exceptional. What a goal. In the game you only see it flying in and think: 'That was a good shot!' That was the goal I saw afterwards, there was not a lot of space to the left and right and it went in exactly where it should be. Top goal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.