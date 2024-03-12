Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, applauds the fans after the draw in the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on March 10, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp believes that Wataru Endo has developed into a 'world class' midfielder at Liverpool.

The Japan international delivered another eye-catching performance in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Premier League title rivals Manchester City. Endo helped nullify City talisman Kevin De Bruyne, who was substituted midway through the second half and was angry with manager Pep Guardiola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Endo's arrival at Anfield last summer came as a shock. Liverpool had missed out on signing Moises Caicedo, despite having a bid of £111 million accepted by Brighton. Caicedo opted to join Chelsea - as did Romeo Lavia from Southampton for £58 million.

That led to Endo being signed for just £16.3 million from Stuttgart. He was a name scarcely any supporter had heard of while aged 30, he didn't fit the usual profile of player usually approved by owners Fenway Sports Group.

But after adapting to life on Merseyside, Endo has firmly nailed down a spot operating in the number-six role. Klopp admitted he did not know what to expect - but hailed Endo's development.

Speaking to the BBC after the City draw, the Liverpool manager said: "What can you expect when you sign 31-year-old captain of Japan and he will be a standout player in the Premier League. You never know that people can develop to world class but that's what happened."