‘Obviously shows’ - Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on impending Liverpool summer transfer

Liverpool transfer news as Fabinho edges towards a Liverpool departure.

By Will Rooney
Published 29th Jul 2023, 13:46 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 13:59 BST

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Fabinho’s Liverpool exit is still to be finalised.

The midfielder is closing in on a departure from Anfield, having spent the past five years at the club. Fabinho is wanted by Saudi Arabia side Al-Ittihad, with a £40 million bid lodged.

The Brazilian has been left out of the Reds’ squad for the pre-season tour of Singapore and was also omitted from the trip to Germany.

Klopp admitted that things are ‘ongoing’ with Fabinho but would not offer any further information until the deal is confirmed.

Speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s friendly against Leicester City, Klopp said: “That's not done yet. He's not here, it obviously shows that things are ongoing but as far as I know, it's not finalised so I will not really speak about it because we all have to get used to these kind of things now.

“Timings are not exactly like they used to in the moment or so far, so that's why it's better if you wait before things happen before you speak about it.”

