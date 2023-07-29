Liverpool transfer news as Jurgen Klopp gives the latest after Reds have had a bid turned down for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool are ‘working on solutions’ to further strengthen their midfield.

The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai so far this summer for a combined fee of £95 million.

However, since the duo’s respective arrivals from Brighton and RB Leipzig, Jordan Henderson has departed for Al-Ettifaq. Meanwhile, Fabinho is closing in on a move to fellow Suadi Arabia side Al-Ittihad.

That means that Liverpool will have to enter the market to bolster their options again - and have so far had a £37 million bid turned down for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

The Reds are currently on a pre-season tour in Singapore, with Klopp speaking to the media before tomorrow’s clash against Leicester City.