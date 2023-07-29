Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

‘Clear’ - Jurgen Klopp provides 30-word Liverpool transfer update amid Romeo Lavia bid

Liverpool transfer news as Jurgen Klopp gives the latest after Reds have had a bid turned down for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

By Will Rooney
Published 29th Jul 2023, 13:15 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 13:54 BST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Matthias Hangst/Getty ImagesLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool are ‘working on solutions’ to further strengthen their midfield.

The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai so far this summer for a combined fee of £95 million.

However, since the duo’s respective arrivals from Brighton and RB Leipzig, Jordan Henderson has departed for Al-Ettifaq. Meanwhile, Fabinho is closing in on a move to fellow Suadi Arabia side Al-Ittihad.

Most Popular

That means that Liverpool will have to enter the market to bolster their options again - and have so far had a £37 million bid turned down for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

The Reds are currently on a pre-season tour in Singapore, with Klopp speaking to the media before tomorrow’s clash against Leicester City.

And when asked if Liverpool will replace Henderson and Fabinho, the manager replied: “It would be not bad, huh. We know that, we know we have to do something there - it is absolutely clear. We are working on solutions, I think everyone can imagine that.”

Related topics:Jurgen KloppSouthampton