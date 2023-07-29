Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool are ‘working on solutions’ to further strengthen their midfield.
The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai so far this summer for a combined fee of £95 million.
However, since the duo’s respective arrivals from Brighton and RB Leipzig, Jordan Henderson has departed for Al-Ettifaq. Meanwhile, Fabinho is closing in on a move to fellow Suadi Arabia side Al-Ittihad.
That means that Liverpool will have to enter the market to bolster their options again - and have so far had a £37 million bid turned down for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.
The Reds are currently on a pre-season tour in Singapore, with Klopp speaking to the media before tomorrow’s clash against Leicester City.
And when asked if Liverpool will replace Henderson and Fabinho, the manager replied: “It would be not bad, huh. We know that, we know we have to do something there - it is absolutely clear. We are working on solutions, I think everyone can imagine that.”