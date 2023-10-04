Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has given his immediate reaction to the VAR audio released by the PGMOL after Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Luis Diaz had a goal wrongly disallowed when the encounter was goalless in north London last weekend. The winger was flagged offside but VAR referee Darren England did not overrule the decision despite Diaz being in a legal position. The audio footage can hear England say things were ‘perfect’ having thought the Colombia international was given onside and told on-field referee Simon Hooper that the check was complete.

England is then heard swearing when realising that a mistake was made - but admitted he could not intervene after the match restarted.

Klopp says the audio hasn’t changed what he thought as he sympathised with the officials involved - but reckons that a replay should be played. Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Royal Unions Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League tomorrow, Klopp said: “The audio didn't change it at all. I was not really interested in how things happened because I saw the outcome, I saw the goal we scored and it didn't count so I was not sitting there waiting for the audio.

“It’s really important to say that as big and important as football is for us at least, we deal with it in a proper way. On-field referee, linesman, fourth official and VAR didn't do that on purpose. Yes, it was an obvious mistake and I think there would have been solutions for it. Speaking not as manager of Liverpool but more as a football peprson, I think the outcome should be a replay. It probably will not happen. The arguement against that is if we open that gate, everyone will ask for it. I think it is so unprecedented it didn't happen before - that’s why I think a replay would be the right thing.

“If it happens again, a replay or bring both coaches together and say: ‘Sorry, we have made a mistake and we can sort it. Liverpool score a goal and we can go from there’. What made this more special is we conceded after two minutes and how all things depend on each other. The game would have started at the centre and all these thing of things and it would have been different.

