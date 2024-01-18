Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool have reassembled at the AXA Training Centre following their Premier League winter break.

The Reds enjoyed some much-needed time off last weekend, with Jurgen Klopp's squad given the chance to replenish. Liverpool's lead at the summit of the table has been cut to two points but they have the opportunity to stretch further clear of Manchester City when they make the trip to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

Klopp and his troops were back in training yesterday, with the club uploading photos from sessions in the gym and out on the grass. There was no sign of Dominik Szoboszlai and he remains a doubt for the trip to the Vitality Stadium. The £60 million summer signing from RB Leipzig has missed the previous two matches because of a hamstring injury. Klopp is set to give an update on Szoboszlai when he addresses the media on Friday.

On the injury front, Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) remains sidelined for the next two weeks and could not be be sighted along with Kostas Tsimikas (broken collarbone), Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Stefan Bajcetic (growing pains) as well as with long-term casualties Joel Matip and Ben Doak (both knee).

However, Andy Robertson was with the rest of his team-mates in the gym as he targets a return to full training at the end of the month. The left-back has been absent since October after having shoulder surgery. But Robertson trained in Dubai last week and was set to see his surgeon as to when he can be given the green light to resume team training. Meanwhile, the Reds will again be without Mo Salah and Wataru Endo as they represent Egypt and Japan and the African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup respectively. It means that a host of fledgling talents rubbed shoulders with Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Co. But included was Trent Kone-Doherty, the 17-year-old winger who has recorded seven goals and two assists in 14 appearances at under-18 and under-21 level this season. Kone-Doherty would have been hoping to catch the eye of Klopp and his coaching staff.