Liverpool training. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have been put through their paces as they aim to produce their latest European comeback.

The Reds have undergone a session at the AXA Training Centre before their Europa League quarter-final second-leg clash against Atalanta tomorrow night (20.00 BST).

Liverpool make the trip to Bergamo trailing the tie 3-0 after a shock loss at Anfield last week. Jurgen Klopp's side now need to complete a sizeable turnaround if they're to reach the semi-finals and keep up their dream of winning the trophy before the Reds manager's summer exit.

It appears Klopp will have the majority of his troops to select from against Atalanta. Conor Bradley was absent as expected after he was forced off in Sunday's 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The right-back is likely to be on the sidelines for 2-3 weeks.

Bradley was the only new player unavailable from the Palace reverse, though. Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Ben Doak are all long-term injuries.

Stefan Bajcetic made a playing return in the under-21s' 3-0 win at Manchester United last Friday. Bajcetic was an unused substitute against Atalanta and played his first game in six months at Old Trafford.

Jayden Danns was on target for the young Reds with a delightful backheeled finish to put the gloss on the triumph. The 18-year-old has made three first-team appearances including bagging a double in a 3-0 FA Cup victory over Southampton. Klopp said after the game:” The striking instincts, there is no doubt about that. There's no youth level where you don't have that. We have 10-year-olds with the striking instinct. And he showed in the final that he arrives in the right moment, so he was there three times in a final.

“Your second outing for your boyhood club and you arrive three times and with a bigger, longer toe, he probably scores already in a final. That he is there is cool, that the goals have the same size in the youth department is cool as well because that's why in a situation like that, chipping is really good.”

Danns was in training along with fellow youngsters Bobby Clark and James McConnell.

Liverpool training squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek.

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas.

Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark, McConnell.