Liverpool youngster Kieran Morrison. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has given another Liverpool youngster a chance to impress in training ahead of Sunday's clash against Brighton on Sunday.

The fledgling academy products have stepped up magnificently for the Reds this season during severe injury issues not ensure their Premier League title charge has not been derailed, while the Carabao Cup has been claimed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley have both enjoyed fine breakthrough seasons and are now considered senior members of the squad. Meanwhile, Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas have all hit their first goals for the club while James McConnell and Trey Nyoni have been handed minutes.

Klopp hasn't been afraid to hand chances to some of Liverpool's promising prospects, with Amara Nallo also featuring on the bench for a 1-1 draw against title rivals Manchester City. And ahead of the Reds' bid to be crowned champions recommencing against Brighton at Anfield, there were more youngsters spotted rubbing shoulders with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Co.

Trent Kone-Doherty has been called up for first-team training duty previously this campaign. The 18-year-old winger has bagged an impressed 13 goals and recorded two assists in 24 games this season at under-18 and under-21 level.

Meanwhile, Kieran Morrison got his maiden chance to catch the eye of Klopp. The 17-year-old has largely represented the under-18s and been in excellent form. He's plundered 10 goals and three assists in 19 games. Morison, who can feature in several positions has also made four appearances for the under-21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in December, under-18s head coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson said of the Northern Ireland under-19 international: "Kieran has scored a few goals for us in the last few games and he has been quite bright. Like the rest of the boys, he has still got an awful lot to do and lots of improvements we can help him with and we will continue to do that, whether he scores or doesn’t score and whether he plays well or doesn’t play well. We are always trying to help him understand his game and be better.