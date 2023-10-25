Jurgen Klopp calls up Liverpool exciting 16-year-old with seven goal contributions for training
Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League clash against Toulouse at Anfield.
The Reds have undergone a session at the AXA Training Centre as they aim to record a third successive Group E victory and take a step towards qualifying for the knockout stage. And involved in training among the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold was a 16-year-old summer signing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Trey Nyoni joined Liverpool from Leicester City in the transfer window. The midfielder has already made a barnstorming start at Anfield, recording four goals and three assists at under-18 level - the most recent in last weekend’s 5-3 loss to Fulham. He also bagged a last-minute winner in the 2-1 mini-derby win over Everton.
Now the England youth international has been rewarded by being called up to rub shoulders with Jurgen Klopp’s troops on the eve of their clash.