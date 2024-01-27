Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prolific youngster Jayden Danns was spotted in Liverpool training ahead of Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Norwich City at Anfield on Sunday (14.30 GMT).

Danns has been in barnstorming form in the Reds' academy this season. The forward last week plundered a double for the under-18s in their 7-1 routing of Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danns, who turned 18 earlier this month, saw his tally increase to 24 goals for the 2023-24 campaign having been on target in the Under-18s Premier League, Under-18s Premier League Cup, FA Youth Cup, Premier League 2 and in three friendlies against Rangers, Ajax and Reading.

Having been with the club since the age of eight, Friday's training session - on the day manager Jurgen Klopp announced he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season - was the first time Danns was spotted with the first team.

He was one of several youngsters involved. Lewis Koumas fired a hat-trick against Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup and he was present. Koumas was part of the Reds' pre-season trips to Germany and Singapore last summer. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Trey Nyoni - who was on the bench for the 1-1 draw at Fulham which booked Liverpool's spot in the Carabao Cup final - was also present.

Bobby Clark, 18, came off the bench at Craven Cottage and he could be hoping for more minutes against Norwich. Kaide Gordon became the Reds' youngest goalscorer in the FA Cup when he netted against Shrewsbury aged 17 years and 96 days in January 2022. The winger has had injury problems since but will also be eyeing a cameo.