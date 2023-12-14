Liverpool face Union SG in the Europa League and a host of fledgling talents could be involved.

Liverpool midfielder Tom Hill. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have called up a fresh face for their Europa League clash against Union SG.

The Reds have already secured top spot in Group E and secured passage into the knockout stage. As a result, Jurgen Klopp has been afforded the luxury of leaving Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker on Merseyside.

With Alexis Mac Allister still recovering from a nasty cut suffered in the 2-0 win at Sheffield United last week, along with fellow midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic still injured, Klopp has added Tom Hill to Liverpool's 23-man squad to face Belgian side Union.

Hill has made one appearance for the Reds, which came in December 2019. With the Reds in Qatar for the Club World Cup, a very young Liverpool side lost 5-0 to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. Hill featured for the entire 90 minutes at Villa Park.

The Formby-raised youngster was part of the first team's pre-season tour of Asia in the summer of 2022 but endured an injury-ravaged campaign, making only six appearances. However, Hill has bounced back this term, scoring three goals and recording two assists in nine appearances for the under-21s. One of his goals arrived in a 4-0 victory over Merseyside rivals Everton and he has wore the captain's armband in four occasions.

Speaking on Hill last season, Liverpool under-21s head coach Barry Lewtas said: "Tom has had a bit of an issue since pre-season so it's nice to get these boys back. Tom has had really bad luck, without a shadow of a doubt.

