Jurgen Klopp calls up 'unbelievable' Liverpool youngster who made forgotten debut four years ago
Liverpool have called up a fresh face for their Europa League clash against Union SG.
The Reds have already secured top spot in Group E and secured passage into the knockout stage. As a result, Jurgen Klopp has been afforded the luxury of leaving Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker on Merseyside.
With Alexis Mac Allister still recovering from a nasty cut suffered in the 2-0 win at Sheffield United last week, along with fellow midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic still injured, Klopp has added Tom Hill to Liverpool's 23-man squad to face Belgian side Union.
Hill has made one appearance for the Reds, which came in December 2019. With the Reds in Qatar for the Club World Cup, a very young Liverpool side lost 5-0 to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. Hill featured for the entire 90 minutes at Villa Park.
The Formby-raised youngster was part of the first team's pre-season tour of Asia in the summer of 2022 but endured an injury-ravaged campaign, making only six appearances. However, Hill has bounced back this term, scoring three goals and recording two assists in nine appearances for the under-21s. One of his goals arrived in a 4-0 victory over Merseyside rivals Everton and he has wore the captain's armband in four occasions.
Speaking on Hill last season, Liverpool under-21s head coach Barry Lewtas said: "Tom has had a bit of an issue since pre-season so it's nice to get these boys back. Tom has had really bad luck, without a shadow of a doubt.
"Tom is a young boy who is an unbelievable professional in the way he approaches things. He has just had bad luck. We all hope that is behind him now and we will integrate him back into the team and back into the squad, full training. It was really nice to give him a runout. We put Tom on at a real important time of the game and that's because we know what kind of player he is and his personality. He made a really important impact for us."