Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Within a minute of coming on, Diogo Jota displayed the qualities that have been missed during his Liverpool injury absence.

Thrown into action with the Reds two goals behind against Atalanta, a scoreline that shocked everyone inside Anfield, the Portugal international burst beyond two defenders and won a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Symptomatic of the lacklustre performance which has resulted in Liverpool on the cusp of exiting the Europa League, the set-piece was wasteful. Jurgen Klopp's men never looked like netting from the routine that was floated to the back post and cleared with ease.

After a 3-0 defeat by the Italian side, Kopites were in a sombre mood. Positives were difficult to muster when reviewing the game. Liverpool had been emphatically put to the sword by an Atalanta team that sit only sixth in Serie A. Dreams of a Dublin fiesta for the final in serious jeopardy.

One bright note was the return to action of Jota. The forward had been missing for the best part of two months, having been in scintillating form before suffering a knee injury in a 4-1 win at Brentford. Jota's availability has boosted Liverpool's chances of being crowned Premier League champions. The Reds are outsiders compared to Arsenal and Manchester City, despite being level on points with the former and a point better off than the latter, but they're firmly in the race nonetheless.

And if there was another upbeat talking point from the Atalanta reverse then it was the performance of Cody Gakpo. The Dutchman has endured a stuttering 2023-24 season - which Klopp has taken a significant portion of the blame for. Ahead of the clash, the Liverpool manager admitted that deploying Gakpo as a midfielder when short of options caused a lack of confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To his credit, the 24-year-old has netted 14 goals this term. But only six have arrived in the Premier League and he's largely been utilised as an impact substitute. However, featuring from the outset against Atalanta, his performance was the standout. He provided Liverpool with a focal point and operated between the lines adeptly, as well as standing up to La Dea's physical threat. Per WhoScored, Gakpo received a player rating of 7.79, having completed five key passes, four dribbles and two tackles. Ibrahima Konate ranked next best at 6.8.

After arriving from PSV Eindhoven for £37 million in January 2023, Gakpo helped Liverpool secure an unlikely fifth-place finish in the Premier League last term. His impact was eye-catching. And with Jota back fit, Klopp has all of his attacking players available, a luxury he's not had for much of the campaign.

In terms of a front three, Jota, Gakpo and Mo Salah have started just one Premier League game together - a 3-1 triumph at Wolves in September when the chief aim was still to qualify for the Champions League.

When Crystal Palace visit Anfield on Sunday, Gakpo must come into Klopp’s thinking, having also made an impact in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Manchester United. Darwin Nunez spurned another big chance against Atalanta when shooting well wide despite being one-on-one with the goalkeepers with the game goalless. Nunez has now been subbed in the previous two matches when the Reds have been trailing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad