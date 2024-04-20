Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

If there was one crumb of comfort Liverpool could take from exiting the Europa League, it's that their prolonged quest for a clean sheet is over.

The Reds did nowhere near enough to overturn a three-goal deficit when they faced Atalanta in the quarter-final second leg. Mo Salah's seventh-minute penalty offered hope. But after the Egypt international spurned a golden chance before half-time, Jurgen Klopp's men scarcely created anything. An xG of 0.04 in the second period underlined just how blunt they were in the final third.

But at least Liverpool managed a shut-out. It had been nine games since they managed to keep out their opponent, coming in a last-gasp 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Their habit of conceding the first goals in games, in particular, has been a reason why the Reds' Premier League title hopes have been dashed.

Most Kopites are convinced that Klopp's final season as Anfield boss will culminate in being crowned champions of England. With six games to go, it's difficult to see Manchester City dropping points. But Liverpool can still apply pressure - and if City and second-placed Arsenal do falter then they have to be punished.

Staying imperious will be vital. And at least Klopp can take solace that he has what many regard as his best back five available. If supporters had to name Liverpool's starting XI when everyone is fit it would consist of Alisson Becker in goal, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate filling the centre-back roles and flanked by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

However, given the Reds' injuries this term, it's been near impossible for Klopp to have named such a partnership. The quintet started the opening two Premier League games of the campaign - a 1-1 draw at Chelsea and a 3-3 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

An injury to Konate ahead of the third game of the campaign against Newcastle broke the association, though. Then during the 2-1 win, Virgil van Dijk was sent off and had to serve a suspension. Then in October, Andy Robertson suffered a shoulder injury on Scotland duty that sidelined him for three months. Robertson wasn't back long before Alexander-Arnold aggravated a knee problem and Alisson Becker sustained a hamstring issue.

Yet for the first time in eight months, Klopp was finally able to field them together once more. In truth, it remains to be seen whether they'll all feature from the outset for Sunday's trip to Fulham. Konate's minutes have been carefully managed throughout his Liverpool career, having had a tendency to pick up muscle injuries. Meanwhile, Klopp admitted that Alexander-Arnold 'ran out of gas' making a first start for Liverpool since recovering from his two-month lay-off.