Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

It's something that Jurgen Klopp declared Liverpool have 'not really had a discussion' about.

But after avoiding a humbling loss at Luton Town courtesy of Luis Diaz's stoppage-time equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw, the Reds manager and his backroom staff may well be probed into mulling over whether Alexis Mac Allister remains as a viable long-term option to feature in the number-six role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not for the first time this season, the midfielder's limitations were exposed at Kenilworth Road. On the road, in particular, Mac Allister hasn't looked quite comfortable operating in the position. He picked up a fifth booking of the season, which earned him a one-match suspension against Brentford on Sunday, and it seems it's no coincidence that four of his booking have been away from Anfield.

And with Liverpool's next away game coming against Manchester City on Saturday 25 November, there would be some trepidation among sections of supporters if Mac Allister was asked to screen the defence against the best outfit in the world. The Argentina international forged himself a reputation as a potent attacking force for Brighton, while he helped his country claim 2022 World Cup glory with his prowess in the final third at the fore. Since arriving on Merseyside, however, Mac Allister has had scant chance to showcase the attribute he did for the Seagulls.

The Reds now have two games before the trip to Man City, with an international break sandwiched between. It's ample time for Klopp to come up with an alternative plan should he wish to relieve Mac Allister of his duties in a holding role. And the debate about whether Wataru Endo will finally be given a sustained run in the team has intensified.

Certainly, the arrival of the Japan international in the summer transfer window was leftfield. Endo's name hadn't been mentioned despite the necessity of a midfield rebuild that was evident throughout a foundering 2022-23. And when both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho made surprise exits to Saudi Arabia, all of the focus in terms of who could come in and protect the back four was on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Granted, Liverpool couldn't get either over the line, with Chelsea splashing out £163 million for the pair. Yet the fact the Reds opted to recruit a 30-year-old was why most were caught on the hop. It was very much against the usual recruitment model of owners Fenway Sports Group of bringing in players still several years away from their peak.

Still, the noise coming out of Germany was that Endo had established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga for Stuttgart. When Liverpool's interest became apparent, Klopp even admitted he had former players calling it a 'genius strike'.

"Since there's a rumour out or was a rumour out, I got plenty of messages from former players of mine and stuff like this," the Anfield boss said after the £16.3 million signing of Endo.

"Everybody [was like]: 'If it's true, this is a genius strike. I asked to sign him for years' and stuff like this. It was a very positive thing in Germany – he's super-highly respected. I think for Stuttgart it's really hard to lose him but on the other side, I think it's a good deal as well, one year left [on his] contract. For him, it's good. For the club, it's good. For us, it's really good. He is really happy to join us, which is nice as well."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yet despite Klopp's old troops from his days in charge of Borussia Dortmund and Mainz lauding the signing - and undoubtedly believing it would be a success - Endo's near three months on Merseyside has been subdued so far. The ex- Urawa Red Diamonds man has made 11 appearances, although just one of those has been a Premier League start. In the past four top-flight games, he's managed a combined total of 10 minutes.

Carabao Cup and Europa League outings are what Endo has been constricted to. He has caught the eye in those five games, with the Reds winning all of them. Endo recorded a fine assist for Dominik Szoboszlai in a 3-1 win over Leicester City before scoring his maiden Liverpool goal in the 5-1 thrashing of Toulouse.