Register
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

‘Not cool’ - Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool blow ahead of Aston Villa clash

Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.

By Will Rooney
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 09:00 BST

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Thiago Alcantara has hit a setback in his Liverpool recovery.

The midfielder hasn’t played for the Reds since April, having suffered a hip injury that required surgery. Thiago did return to team training for a brief period although has not been included in a match-day squad this season.

And the 32-year-old will again not be involved when Liverpool welcome Aston Villa to Anfield on Sunday. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp revealed that Curtis Jones - who has had an ankle issue - is closing in on a return but Thiago will be absent until after the international break which takes place later this month.

Most Popular

Liverpool manager Klopp said: “Curtis is back in training fully, Thiago not. Thiago had a little setback, started training with the team then had a setback so we had to slow down a little bit. It’s not cool for him, it’s not cool for us but it’s how it is. Thiago will use the international break to get up to speed I’m pretty sure. That should hopefully be enough.”

Ibrahima Konate will miss a second straight game after being absent for last week’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Newcastle United. Virgil van Dijk was sent off in the first half at St James’ Park and is suspended.

Related topics:Jurgen Klopp