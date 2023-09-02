Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Thiago Alcantara has hit a setback in his Liverpool recovery.

The midfielder hasn’t played for the Reds since April, having suffered a hip injury that required surgery. Thiago did return to team training for a brief period although has not been included in a match-day squad this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the 32-year-old will again not be involved when Liverpool welcome Aston Villa to Anfield on Sunday. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp revealed that Curtis Jones - who has had an ankle issue - is closing in on a return but Thiago will be absent until after the international break which takes place later this month.

Liverpool manager Klopp said: “Curtis is back in training fully, Thiago not. Thiago had a little setback, started training with the team then had a setback so we had to slow down a little bit. It’s not cool for him, it’s not cool for us but it’s how it is. Thiago will use the international break to get up to speed I’m pretty sure. That should hopefully be enough.”