Naby Keita is a big doubt for Liverpool’s clash against Watford.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keita missed Liverpool training yesterday.

The midfielder was forced out of the Guinea squad for the international break after suffering a knee injury.

Keita was not spotted at the Reds’ Kirkby training base on Thursday despite the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz all back from duty with their respective nations.

Klopp’s unsure if Keita will be available for tomorrow’s clash against Watford.

The Liverpool boss said: “For example, yesterday Naby couldn’t train. He felt a bit here and there.

“Nobody called me yet about Naby for today so we’ll see how he is for today.

“Apart from that, we pretty much have them all available. Hopefully they are fit and will use the majority of the squad, of course.

“He trained once then felt it again. I’m not sure if he can be available tomorrow.”

Travel concerns

Liverpool have a hectic month with eight fixtures in total as they target a historic quadruple.

Klopp’s wary he will have to utilise the whole of his squad during the period.

And after some of his players jetted off far and wide for international duty - such as Diaz, Fabinho and Alisson travelling to South America - Klopp hinted he’ll consider that when selecting his team against Watford.

“Robo (Andy Robertson) was ruled out of Covid after our game [against Nottingham Forest],” added Klopp.

“Normal procedure, quarantine, went to Scotland and played 50-odd minutes. He’s fine.

“Hendo (Jordan Henderson) didn’t play the second game [for England], he should be fresh.

“The Brazilians played, Mo [Salah] and Sadio [Mane] played 120 minutes, Luis played both games, Diogo [Jota] played both games, not full but nearly.

“It’s not a problem. This time of the year, we play Tuesday and Saturday and that’s fine - but they travel and some of them arrived yesterday.

“We will really have to see what we do with it but it’s not the first time they have to deal with these things.”

Klopp is optimistic Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has recorded 11 league assists this season, will be back to Tuesday’s Champions League quart-final first-leg tie against Benfica.

The right-back has been absent with a hamstring injury.

The Liverpool boss said: “Trent trained yesterday in parts and will be in full training today.

“Trent wanted to go away with the national team but couldn’t. If you saw his pictures, he could not go anywhere.

“Sometimes injuries, thank god, are not that serious and that’s the case with Trent.

“It’ll be tight for tomorrow but it’s possible. It depends what you do before team training and what he did with our fitness department, was really intense before he trained with us.