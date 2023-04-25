Jurgen Klopp has admitted Liverpool will check on the fitness of Ibrahima Konate ahead of tomorrow’s trip to West Ham.

The centre-back has started the past five games for the Reds, having suffered with a long-term knee issue in the first half of the campaign.

Konate, 23, is is widely regarded as Liverpool’s best option in the heart of the defence along with Virgil van Dijk.

But ahead of the visit to the London Stadium, with Klopp’s men in pursuit of three successive victories, the France international’s availability is in doubt.

Klopp said at his pre-West Ham press conference when asked if there were any fresh injury problems: “We have to use the full time until we leave today. Ibou we need to see how it's with him. At the moment, I'm rather positive but that doesn't mean a lot.”

Meanwhile, Naby Keita is set to return to partial training today. The midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season, hasn’t featured for Liverpool since returning from Guinea duty during the international break in March.

Klopp added: “If everything goes well I think he could be in partial training today. He was not in team training yet buta he could do warming up, if he can do rondos he'll be doing that and then his own programme. Much much closer.”