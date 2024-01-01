Jurgen Klopp confirms fresh Liverpool injury setback after Newcastle win - 'other players felt it as well'
Liverpool injury update as Dominik Szoboszlai suffers setback in Newcastle United win.
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Domini Szoboszlai suffered a hamstring injury in Liverpool's victory over Newcastle United at Anfield.
The Reds ran out 4-2 winners as they began 2024 in fine fashion and moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League. However, Szoboszlai was spotted clutching his leg when substituted in the 64th minute with the game locked at 1-1. The midfielder sustained a hamstring issue that Klopp hopes is not too serious.
Speaking to BBC Sport, the Liverpool manager said: It was a sensational game from my team. We started extremely lively. Everyone saw Dubravka or we ourselves made sure the score didn't get too clear.
"Super game. I loved so many aspects of the game bar the goals we conceded. Unbelievable game. Unbelievable atmosphere. Counter-pressing wise it was for football schools. They have to watch that, take it and keep it. It was everything good.
"The show must go on. We now have five or six days so three training days. It will change the world from a freshness point of view. Dominik Szoboszlai with a hamstring, we hope not too serious. Other players felt it as well. It's super intense. But there's no alternative if you want to win football games."