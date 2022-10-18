Jurgen Klopp confirms hammer Diogo Jota blow as Liverpool injury time frame confirmed

Diogo Jota injury update ahead of Liverpool’s clash against West Ham United.

Diogo Jota has been ruled out of action until after the World Cup.

The Liverpool forward was forced off on a stretcher in the closing stages of Sunday’s 1-0 defeat of Manchester City.

Klopp wasn’t too optimistic about the extent of Jota’s setback when conducting his post-match media duties.

And ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash against West Ham United at Anfield, Klopp has confirmed that Jota will miss the World Cup.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: “Really not good news. Yes, he will miss the World Cup.

“Pretty serious injury, calf muscle - now the process [for recovery] starts. That’s it pretty much. That’s the first diagnosis which is pretty clear. Very sad news for us and Portugal.

Advertisement

“He will not be here for a long time. A couple of months. We will see, I don’t want to put a number on it.

“It’s Diogo and he’s surprisingly OK so far. Very smart boy and reflective. I think he knew it when he was carried off the pitch and I spoke to him. At the moment, he knew it was a serious one and a big impact for his World Cup dreams.