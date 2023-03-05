Roberto Firmino will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, confirms Jurgen Klopp.

Reports emerged earlier this week that the striker will depart Anfield when his contract expires in June.

Firmino is a modern-day Reds great and displayed that once again by coming off the bench to score the final goal in the stunning 7-0 victory over Manchester United.

The Brazil international has won every trophy possible in his almost-eight year spell at Liverpool. Klopp says it’s normal that Firmino will head for pastures new and it wasn’t an easy decision to make.

Klopp told Sky Sports: “Everybody could read it pretty much everywhere. It’s actually a normal situation with a contract and the player decides that. It’s a normal thing to do and not an easy decision for him I think everyone can imagine.

“The reception he got when he came on today was absolutely outstanding, wow, scoring the goals. Of all the wonderful goals he’s scored, that’s the one the stadium wanted pretty much the most.”

Signed from Hoffenheim for £29 million in the summer of 2015, Firmino has scored 108 goals in 353 appearances for Liverpool.

The Reds’ thrashing of United moved them up to fifth in the Premier League and just three points outside the Champions League places - with a game in hand on fourth-placed Tottenham.

