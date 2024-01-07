It has been reported that Jordan Henderson is ready to return to the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp refused to comment on reports that Jordan Henderson wants to leave Saudi Arabia just six months after leaving Liverpool.

The former Reds skipper made a shock departure in the summer transfer window to join Al-Ettihad, who are managed by Kop legend Steven Gerrard. Henderson spent 11 years at Anfield, captaining the club to Premier League and Champions League glory but followed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and his ex-Liverpool team-mates Roberto Firmino and Fabinho to the Gulf state.

Al-Ettihad are winless in their past eight games and The Times has suggested Henderson is ready to return to the Premier League having reportedly struggled to adapt to low crowd numbers and the humidity in Saudi.

Klopp, speaking after Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup third round at the Emirates Stadium, revealed he recently held talks with Henderson - but not about the midfielder's future.