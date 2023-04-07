Luis Diaz injury latest ahead of Liverpool’s fixtures against Arsenal and Leeds United.

Luis Diaz of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on March 30, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Luis Diaz will not be involved in Liverpool’s clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

The winger hasn’t played for the Reds since their 3-2 loss at the Emirates Stadium in October. Diaz suffered a knee injury and sustained a recurrence of his problem in December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 26-year-old, who has scored 10 goals in 38 appearances since arriving from Porto in January 2022, is back in training but Liverpool are being cautious with his fitness and is unlikely to feature against Arsenal at Anfield.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, manager Jurgen Klopp said: “Luis and Thiago [are] training really normal. The plan with Luis is he will be available 100% for Leeds. Looks good, everything is fine but he's coming back from a long injury and have to be careful. We probably won't involved him against Arsenal.”

Thiago Alcantara is bac in training having not played since February because of a hip issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement