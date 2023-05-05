Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Thiago Alcantara will return to fitness in time for the start of Liverpool’s 2023-24 pre-season.

The midfielder has suffered a recurrence of a hip injury and won’t play again this campaign. Thiago has undergone surgery, with the Reds opting to take action now so that his issue does not become prolonged.

The Spain international missed eight games earlier this year because of his complaint - and now will be absent for the Reds’ final four fixtures as they go in pursuit of European qualification.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Brentford at Anfield tomorrow, Klopp said: “Thiago will have surgery and is out for the rest of the season.

“Yes [it’s the same issue]. Yes [Thiago is expected to be back for pre-season]. That’s why we do it now.”

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson is a doubt to feature against Brentford after picking up an issue in Wednesday’s 1-0 win against Fulham. The Liverpool captain has had a scan for a minor problem are is awaiting results.

Diogo Jota continues to recover from a bruised back and has not trained a lot in the build-up. He did come off the bench against Fulham, however.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita (both muscle), Stefan Bajcetic (adductor) and Calvin Ramsay (knee) are all unavailable.

