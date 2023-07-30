Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool starter for Leicester City clash

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Virgil van Dijk will start for Liverpool when they face Leicester City today (10.00 BST).

The Reds meet the Foxes in their first pre-season clash during the trip to Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Van Dijk has worn the captain’s armband in Liverpool’s previous summer friendlies against Karlsruher and Greuther Furth after Jordan Henderson left the Germany training camp amid interest from Al-Ettifaq. And now Henderson has officially departed Anfield for Saudi Arabia, a new captain needs to be appointed.

Klopp has admitted he’s decided on who will take over as skipper - but will only make the news public once he’s told his players.

The Liverpool manager said: “That has nothing to do with the general captaincy. Virgil will start the game tomorrow, if nothing happens in training, Virgil will [be] captain of the team tomorrow. I know already my decision but the general thing is I have to tell it first to the players before I speak in public about it.

“But it was like this, I didn't expect to have that situation a few weeks ago that I have to think about it. So, that's it pretty much. But in general the games so far, I didn't think before the games about that. In half-time we have easy rules there. Virg was number three last year, so that's why he wears it when he starts. And in the second half, after that it is who is longest in the club and I think it was most of the time Joe Gomez, if I'm right. So, that's it.

Advertisement

Advertisement