Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool tactic for Darmstadt after midfielder ‘felt a little bit’ yesterday

Liverpool face SV Darmstadt 98 in their final pre-season friendly.

By Will Rooney
Published 7th Aug 2023, 18:55 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 18:55 BST
Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesJurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alexis Mac Allister will feature in the number-six role for Liverpool against SV Darmstadt 98.

The Reds are short of defensive-midfield options after the sales of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. A third bid has turned down for Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Curtis Jones has screened the back four in the previous two friendlies but drops to the bench as he has a minor issue.

But Klopp, speaking to LFCTV said the plan was to 'have a look' at Mac Allister in the role anyway.

The Liverpool manager said: "Macca on six tonight. Curtis has a slight, nothing really he's on the bench and can come on. Yesterday, he felt a little bit but the plan anyway was to have a look at Macca in the position."