Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alexis Mac Allister will feature in the number-six role for Liverpool against SV Darmstadt 98.

The Reds are short of defensive-midfield options after the sales of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. A third bid has turned down for Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Curtis Jones has screened the back four in the previous two friendlies but drops to the bench as he has a minor issue.

But Klopp, speaking to LFCTV said the plan was to 'have a look' at Mac Allister in the role anyway.