Liverpool face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Roberto Firmino will be back for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby against Everton.

The Brazil international missed Tuesday’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United with a minor foot injury.

Firmino returns to training today and the Reds are keen for him to be available as they continue their pursuit of the Premier League title.

The striker is the only fitness concern for Liverpool ahead of the Toffees clash.

Klopp said: “No other problems. Bobby is getting better and better.

“It’s uncomfortable and painful so we have to make sure [it’s OK].

“Today is his first day on the pitch. Two days to go - maybe.