Jurgen Klopp confirms news Liverpool fans will LOVE ahead of Benfica and Man City

Liverpool have a big week coming up in the Premier League and Champions League.

By Will Rooney
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 5:15 am

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he has a fully-fit squad to select from ahead of a huge week for Liverpool.

The Reds were without only Naby Keita for their 2-0 defeat of Watford on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones picked up an ankle problem in the game and Joel Matip suffered a knock to his forehead that required strapping.

However, all three are back in training ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie away at Benfica tonight (20.0 BST).

It’s big news for the Reds, who then travel to Manchester City on Sunday. A win will see Klopp’s side move two points clear of Pep Guardiola’s troops in the Premier League title race.

And with Trent Alexander-Arnold returning from a hamstring injury to make the bench against Watford, Klopp couldn’t be more pleased.

He said: “Full squad available, absolutely.

“Curtis was just a little swelling. It appeared overnight fine, same with Joel, which was very helpful because it looked really strange.

“Trent trained now for 4-5 days. He’s ready as well.”

