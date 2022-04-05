Jurgen Klopp confirms news Liverpool fans will LOVE ahead of Benfica and Man City

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he has a fully-fit squad to select from ahead of a huge week for Liverpool.
The Reds were without only Naby Keita for their 2-0 defeat of Watford on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Curtis Jones picked up an ankle problem in the game and Joel Matip suffered a knock to his forehead that required strapping.
However, all three are back in training ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie away at Benfica tonight (20.0 BST).
It’s big news for the Reds, who then travel to Manchester City on Sunday. A win will see Klopp’s side move two points clear of Pep Guardiola’s troops in the Premier League title race.
And with Trent Alexander-Arnold returning from a hamstring injury to make the bench against Watford, Klopp couldn’t be more pleased.
He said: “Full squad available, absolutely.
“Curtis was just a little swelling. It appeared overnight fine, same with Joel, which was very helpful because it looked really strange.
“Trent trained now for 4-5 days. He’s ready as well.”