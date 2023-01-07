Liverpool team news as one starter confirmed for Wolves FA Cup tie.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson Becker will start for Liverpool against Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

The Reds begin their defence of their crown tonight in the third round of the competition at Anfield.

Liverpool have used the earlier rounds of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup to give opportunities to fringe players and youngsters in previous seasons.

In the Carabao Cup, second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is the regular stopper and proved the Reds’ hero in last campaign’s penalty shootout triumph over Chelsea at Wembley.

He also played in the third and fourth-round victories over Shrewsbury Town and Cardiff City in 2022-23 before No.1 Alisson featured in the rest of the games as Liverpool lifted the silverware.

And Klopp has revealed that the Brazilian will be in between the post when Wolves visit this evening (20.00 GMT), with a strong line-up expected.

