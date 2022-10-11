Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool team news for Rangers clash in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League group A match against Rangers FC at Anfield on October 11, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Andy Robertson will be in Liverpool’s squad for tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Rangers.

The left-back has missed the past four games but has returned to training.

It’s a boost for the Reds heading into the Ibrox encounter.

However, Curtis Jones will not be involved despite also recovering from a leg issue.

Meawhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle), Luis Diaz (knee), Joel Matip (calf) - who all suffered problems in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Arsenal - are absent.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) is back in training but has not been registered in Liverpool’s Champions League squad along with Naby Keita (muscle).

Reds boss Klopp said:“Of course, it was, let me say it like this, after the game in the dressing room it was already clear this will be the case.

“I thought we were maybe hopefully a little bit lucky with Trent because the ankle didn’t look good, to be honest. Lucho, what is it, six to eight [weeks] or whatever? We will see how long.

“Lucho looks like a quick healer but anyway we have obviously to be careful with that. [It] could have been worse as well, the way he moved after the game.

“And actually, Joel just felt a little bit, but that’s what you do nowadays to make a scan, and then he was out as well.

“Yes, that is not great, but it is the situation and we have to deal with it and we will.