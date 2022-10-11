Jurgen Klopp confirms one returning Liverpool player in squad for Rangers - but six won’t be
Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool team news for Rangers clash in the Champions League.
Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League group A match against Rangers FC at Anfield on October 11, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Andy Robertson will be in Liverpool’s squad for tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Rangers.
The left-back has missed the past four games but has returned to training.
It’s a boost for the Reds heading into the Ibrox encounter.
Most Popular
However, Curtis Jones will not be involved despite also recovering from a leg issue.
Meawhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle), Luis Diaz (knee), Joel Matip (calf) - who all suffered problems in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Arsenal - are absent.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) is back in training but has not been registered in Liverpool’s Champions League squad along with Naby Keita (muscle).
Advertisement
Reds boss Klopp said:“Of course, it was, let me say it like this, after the game in the dressing room it was already clear this will be the case.
“I thought we were maybe hopefully a little bit lucky with Trent because the ankle didn’t look good, to be honest. Lucho, what is it, six to eight [weeks] or whatever? We will see how long.
“Lucho looks like a quick healer but anyway we have obviously to be careful with that. [It] could have been worse as well, the way he moved after the game.
“And actually, Joel just felt a little bit, but that’s what you do nowadays to make a scan, and then he was out as well.
“Yes, that is not great, but it is the situation and we have to deal with it and we will.
“Andy is in the squad tomorrow, Curtis not, Ox not, Naby not. That’s it, important the boys are coming back but it’s not you’re back and train twice with the team and here we go.”