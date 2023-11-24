Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on November 23, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of tomorrow's Premier League top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City (12.30 GMT).

The Reds travel to the Etihad Stadium just a point behind the reigning champions – and a win would see them move to the summit of the table.

In good news for Liverpool, they will be boosted by the return of four players. Ryan Gravenberch (knee) and Curtis Jones (hamstring) have missed the previous two matches but were both back in training yesterday. Ibrahima Konate (hamstring) and Joe Gomez (unknown) were absent for the 3-0 victory against Brentford before the international break and are also again available.

It means that Andy Robertson (shoulder), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajetic (calf) and Conor Bradley (back) are the only absentees