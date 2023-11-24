Jurgen Klopp confirms quadruple Liverpool boost as player with 'super mentality' set for under-21 outing
Liverpool prepare to face Man City in the Premier League.
Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of tomorrow's Premier League top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City (12.30 GMT).
The Reds travel to the Etihad Stadium just a point behind the reigning champions – and a win would see them move to the summit of the table.
In good news for Liverpool, they will be boosted by the return of four players. Ryan Gravenberch (knee) and Curtis Jones (hamstring) have missed the previous two matches but were both back in training yesterday. Ibrahima Konate (hamstring) and Joe Gomez (unknown) were absent for the 3-0 victory against Brentford before the international break and are also again available.
It means that Andy Robertson (shoulder), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajetic (calf) and Conor Bradley (back) are the only absentees
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Liverpool boss Klopp said: "Only the long-term absentees are still out. No new concerns before I entered this room. Conor Bradley, completely normal. Now he needs to play games with the under-21s."