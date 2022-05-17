Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho will miss Liverpool’s game.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool will be without Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho for tonight's trip to Southampton (19.45).

Team news is out in around 45 minutes time as the Reds aim to take the Premier League title race to the final day of the season on Sunday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A win for Liverpool against Southampton will move them within a point of Manchester City with one game to play - and pile on the pressure.

Klopp is expected to make wholesale changes from Saturday's FA Cup triumph over Chelsea at Wembley.

Salah and van Dijk both came off injured in the penalty shootout victory.

Neither will feature with the Champions League final against Real Madrid in just 11 days' time.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference yesterday, Klopp said: “No. Virgil definitely not.

“That was pretty much clear before the game already. We thought this was the game [to rest him] because he played really a lot. Saturday-Tuesday again was clear.

“They are both OK. The target for both would be that they could be involved again at the weekend [against Wolves]. Properly involved.

“On the bench and on for a few minutes or start – we will see with that because that would be perfect for the [Madrid] game. If not, we take each day afterwards.

“It is very positive and we have no doubt about the Champions League final but we are pretty realistic about the Wolves game. But tomorrow, not.”