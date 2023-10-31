Liverpool face AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup and promising prospect could be the latest player promoted to first-team duty.

The pathway at Liverpool from the academy to the first team is bright. Despite the Reds returning to the upper echelons of the Premier League this season and having a squad overhaul during the summer transfer window, Jurgen Klopp has shown there are still chances to the fledgling talents to break into his Reds set-up.

Ben Doak is the current poster boy for the youth set-up. The 17-year-old winger is recognised as a first-team squad member given the rapid headway he's made since arriving from Celtic in the summer of 2022.

Stefan Bajcetic is also ahead of the curve. He made 19 appearances last season and Klopp will feel he's an option short in midfield while the Spaniard is sidelined. In addition, there would have been chances of Conor Bradley had he not suffered a stress fracture to his back in pre-season. The same can be said for Bobby Clark and Kaide Gordon.

Already this campaign, Jarell Qunsah, Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon and James McConnell have made their respective bows. The quartet are again expected to be involved when Liverpool face Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday evening. Chambers made his full debut in last week's 5-1 Europa League victory over Toulouse and could again start against the Cherries to hand Kostas Tsimikas a rest during the injury absence of Andy Robertson. Quansah will also be hoping for an opportunity in central defence.

And with Luis Diaz again to be absent as the rescue of his father following his kidnapping in Colombia continues, coupled with Doak still potentially sidelined with a muscle issue, Klopp could promote another member of Liverpool's under-21s.

Mateusz Musialowski has been in prolific form for Barry Lewtas' side so far this campaign. The Polish forward plundered his fifth goal of 2023-24 in a 2-2 draw at Leeds United last Sunday when he finished from the edge of the box. He's also recorded two assists in his seven appearances so far.

Musialowski joined the Reds from SMS Lodz in 2020 when aged 17, with Arsenal, Ajax and RB Leipzig all reportedly interested. In his homeland, the youngster had been dubbed the 'Polish Messi'.

Musialowski bagged 12 goals in 25 games in his maiden campaign, with Liverpool under-18s reaching the FA Youth Cup final. The following season, he was again deadly and found the back of the net 10 times in 26 games.

However, Musialowski wasn't as productive in the final third last term and was on target only twice in 18 games. Then during the summer transfer window, reports in Poland suggested that Musialowski was close to leaving Anfield. Polish outlet Sport.pl reported that Liverpool were happy for the 20-year-old to leave to join Austrian side TSV Hartberg on a free transfer but wanted to install a sell-on clause in that deal. However, it was claimed the Reds had a late change of mind and instead desired a fee, which saw the move break down.

Yet Musialowski hasn't let that failed switch impact him and been a talismanic figure for the under-21s. Capable of operating in any of the front three positions, his versatility could see him come into Klopp's thoughts against Bournemouth.

Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah may both be handed respite, while the Liverpool manager may also feel Diogo Jota needs to sit out the game in Diaz's absence. Cody Gakpo is highly likely to start as he continues his comeback from a knee injury, and Harvey Elliott could feature on the right wing rather than in midfield if Doak remains unavailable.