Amara Nallo of Liverpool celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal with his team mates during the PL2 game at AXA Training Centre on February 11, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp called it the most special trophy he's ever won.

A triumph that trumps the Champions League, the Premier League and the Bundesliga title. Liverpool's Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea will long live in Klopp's memory.

A 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley came against the odds. Granted, Liverpool are 10 places and 25 points better off than the west London outfit in the top flight. But the Reds were depleted of numbers, with seven regular starters absent and 11 players in total - facing a Chelsea team that has spent more than £1 billion on players over the past two years.

What made Liverpool's achievement more remarkable was that they ended the game with four players on the pitch most fans had scarcely heard of last summer - Jarell Quansah, Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Jayden Danns. The latter is still eligible for the under-18s and only made his first appearance for the under-21s last month.

Herculean efforts were produced by Virgil van Dijk, whose towering header in the 28th minute of extra-time won Liverpool the silverware, along with Caoimhin Kelleher, Wataru Endo, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott who all featured for 120 minutes.

But Liverpool have little time to bask in their success. They have a quick turnaround as they welcome Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday.

Supporters dreaming of a potential quadruple may have shifted their priorities after the final, though. Klopp admitted that he doesn't even know who will be available for the game. With a clash against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, that game is the more important in the title race. There is also a Europa League last-16 first-leg clash at Sparta Prague next Thursday followed by the visit of Manchester City in what could be a title decider.

In truth, it’s difficult to see too many of those who featured at Wembley keeping their starting berths. Certainly, those who played the entire 120 minutes, bar maybe goalkeeper Kelleher, are likely to be given a rest.

Diaz and Elliott were told not to track back in the closing stages such were their problems. It may have just been cramp but risking the duo would be folly.

Endo left Wembley on crutches, troubled by an ankle knock he was not overly concerned about but surely will not start after his monumental effort.

Midfield is Klopp’s biggest issue when it comes to selection. Ryan Gravenberch has now joined Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic on the treatment table while Dominik Szoboszlai may not be deemed ready to start even if he is back available. Alexis Mac Allister played for 86 minutes and is another who could be kept fresh until the Forest encounter.

Clark and McConnell were both magnificent coming on as substitutes. The 19-year-old pair are now in contention to feature from the outset yet who they are partnered by is the question.

It could well be that a three-pronged teenage midfield that Klopp names. Trey Nyoni was left on the bench at Wembley, although he would have been grateful for the experience alone aged only 16. When he joined Liverpool from Leicester City last summer, he could not have imagined being part of a match-day squad in a final - and getting a winners' medal.

Nyoni has made eye-catching progress in the youth ranks. Starting with the under-18s, he’s now a regular for the under-21s, scoring a combined total of four goals in 15 appearances. He was first spotted training with Klopp’s troops in October before being included on the first-team bench a month later.

Centre-back is also an intriguing position for Liverpool against a Southampton side who are pushing for promotion back to the Premier League. Van Dijk will be buoyed by winning the Reds the Carabao Cup in his first final as captain. The Holland international is durable and scarcely sustained issues except for his long-term knee injury four seasons ago but Klopp will have to be careful.

Ibrahima Konate will almost certainly be out of the line-up. Liverpool consistently monitor his body, having picked up niggling problems in the past, and he came off before the second half of extra-time. It was Jarell Quansah who came on in Konate’s place and a start for the academy product is a near certainty. Quansah could be partnered by Joe Gomez, but he may be needed to feature at right-back - especially if Conor Bradley has to be deployed further up the pitch as he was after Gravenberch’s withdrawal.

It may mean another 16-year-old is fast-tracked into Klopp’s set-up. Amara Nallo made the switch from Liverpool to West Ham last summer and has also been a regular for Barry Lewtas’ under-21s. He's made 15 outings for both youth teams, scoring once.