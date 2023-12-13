James McConnell of Liverpool during a training session at Singapore National Stadium on July 29, 2023 in Kallang, Singapore. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

It's a game that has little relevance for Liverpool in terms of what is on the line.

The Reds head into their final Europa League Group E match with the luxury of their passage into the knockout stage already secured. A total of 12 points from five matches and a four-point cushion ahead of Toulouse means that Jurgen Klopp's encounter against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise is a dead rubber for the visitors in Brussels.

The Belgian side can still finish second and qualify for the knockout stage play-off so Klopp will be aware that there is still sporting integrity on the line. However, in the middle of what the Anfield chief has described as the most intense period of the season, looking after his squad is imperative.

With back-to-back Premier League games against Manchester United and Arsenal looming, coupled with the Carabao Cup quarter-final with West Ham United sandwiched in between, a crucial week is approaching.

It means that Klopp has the rare opportunity to make wholesale changes to his side and give the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold the evening off to replenish. After toiling to a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace, changes and rest are required.

There will undoubtedly be rotation against Union SG. Caomhin Kelleher is poised to line up in goal. He's Liverpool's cup keeper while Alisson Becker has just come back from injury.

Klopp could hand Conor Bradley his first start of the season in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back. The Northern Ireland international enjoyed a superb season on loan at Bolton Wanderers last campaign, having been awarded Player of the Season for the League One club. Bradley suffered a stress fracture to the back in the summer and the Reds did not rush him back to ensure the issue was not prolonged.

The 20-year-old made his maiden appearance of 2023-24 when coming off the bench in the 3-0 win over LASK last month and has been on the bench for the past two Premier League games.

Jarell Quansah may be the only member of the defence who featured at Palace to keep his spot. The 20-year-old was handed somewhat of a surprise start at Selhurst Park. He performed creditably in the first half before giving away the penalty when fouling Jean-Philippe Mateta before being substituted for Ibrahima Konate.

With Joel Matip injured for the long term and Konate's load being monitored, Joe Gomez is a possibility to start in his favoured central role. However, the England international could be in Klopp's thoughts to start against Man Utd after making a game-changing impression off the bench against Palace in a right-back role.

That could open up a place and Klopp could see who is available in the under-21s. Terrence Miles, 19, has primarily operated as a right-back for Barry Lewtas' side but the former under-18s captain has operated centrally on four occasions. Miles is not currently in Liverpool's Europa League B List squad but can be added up to 24 hours before kick-off.

Klopp has options to come in for Kostas Tsimikas on the left. Luke Chambers made his full debut in the 5-1 triumph over Toulouse, while Calum Scanlon came off the bench to replace him. Both are England youth internationals.

Whoever features in midfield will be telling who is being saved for United. It's an intriguing situation. Wataru Endo has been a regular in the Europa League this season. The Japan international struggled against Palace and was withdrawn at half-time. Yet with Alexis Mac Allister recovering from a nasty cut, Endo is the only other player capable of operating in the number-six role against United. The Japan international, therefore, may need to be managed.

That could see James McConnell given a full debut. The 19-year-old featured in the position for Liverpool during pre-season and Klopp called McConnell 'a joy to watch'. The Liverpool supremo has decisions to make in the number-eight roles. Dominik Szboszlai has started every Premier League game so far but his form has taken a dip. Harvey Elliott came off the bench to produce a stunning match-winning cameo at Palace. He's surely in Klopp's thoughts for United but has largely been used as an impact substitute this season so could have enough in the tank to play in both games.

Ryan Gravenberch disappointed against the Eagles, having also been off it in the 2-0 win over Sheffield United. Curtis Jones must be banging on the door to win his berth back. It could be telling who gets the nod against Union and who is being kept fresh.

Salah will undoubtedly be given the night off so the role on the right wing opens up to exciting teenager Ben Doak. On the opposite flank, Kaide Gordon could make his first senior outing of the campaign. The 19-year-old is now fully fit after enduring a nightmare 19 months because of a pelvic issue. Gordon is more accustomed to operating on the right but will scarcely complain if he's given the nod in the place of Luis Diaz, who hasn't been firing of late.

Who leads the line is also tantalising. It's unlikely to be Darwin Nunez despite his lacklustre display against Palace. Cody Gakpo is an option to feature on the left against United if Diaz is utilised as an impact substitute. In Liverpool's Europa League squad is Lewis Koumas. The son of former West Brom and Wigan midfielder, Jason, the 19-year-old has plundered three goals and two assists in seven games for the under-21s.