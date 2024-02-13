Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool have the chance to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League for a short while when they travel to Brentford on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

The Reds earned a 3-1 win against Burnley last time out and now have a full week to prepare to face the Bees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to get more players available and could have several selection decisions to make. Ahead of the trip to Brentford, here's an early look at some of the questions posing the Liverpool manager.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Caoimhin Kelleher delivered a fine performance between the posts deputising for Alisson Becker, who was ill. Much will depend on how Alisson recovers after being unable to eat or sleep ahead of the game. If the Brazil international does get over his ailment then he’ll be back in goal.

Changes in the rearguard could also be afoot. Trent Alexander-Arnold was withdrawn at half-time with a knee injury as he was not risked, having only recently returned from a similar setback. If the vice-captain cannot play then Joe Gomez, who missed out against the Clarets because of the flu, could deputise, having slotted in magnificently at left-back while Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas were absent.

There is also the possibility of Conor Bradley being back. The 20-year-old was superb while Alexander-Arnold was unavailable, with the highlight a maiden Liverpool goal and two assists in a 4-1 routing of Chelsea. But the sad passing of his father means that Bradley has been back around his family in Northern Ireland. Klopp admits the defender could be back in training this week but will be given as much time as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ibrahima Konate will again be available after serving a one-match ban. The France international has been Virgil van Dijk’s first-choice centre-back and could come in for Jarell Quansah. Andy Robertson made his first start for four months after a shoulder injury and grew into the game against Burnley and will now be hoping to build momentum.

Midfield

Wataru Endo delivered a performance like he’d never been away after returning from the Asian Cup with Japan. After a slow start to his Anfield career following a summer arrival from Stuttgart, he’s now slotted in seamlessly.

Curtis Jones went about his business efficiently and effectively as he has done frequently this season. However, Alexis Mac Allister could not fully grasp his opportunity in a more advanced role, despite that being the position many people believe is his best. The Argentina international was a potent attacking threat for Brighton, while he helped his country to World Cup glory in 2022.

Harvey Elliott, on the other hand, made a barnstorming impact after coming on at half-time as he engineered both of Liverpool’s goals in the second period. The 20-year-old has largely been utilised from the bench this season but Klopp may feel Elliott’s done enough to start.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool will be hoping that Ryan Gravenberch can be on the bench after sustaining a minor issue in the warm-up before Burnley.

Attack

There is a chance that Mo Salah could be back involved for the Reds. The 18-goal winger has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the best part of four weeks having suffered his complaint while representing Egypt at the African Cup of Nations. Salah hasn’t played for Liverpool since New Year’s Day but might be back in training this week. A spot on the bench is most likely if he is given the green light to be involved.

Given that Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez all scored against Burnley, it’s difficult to see any of the trio benched.