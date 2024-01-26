Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool face another swift turnaround when they welcome Norwich City to Anfield in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

The Reds moved into the Carabao Cup final earlier this week following a 1-1 semi-final second-leg draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Luis Diaz's 11th-minute strike proved enough for Jurgen Klopp's side to earn a 3-2 aggregate triumph to set up a Wembley showpiece against Chelsea.

Liverpool can edge closer to another final by getting past Championship side Norwich. Klopp will have plenty to weigh up when it comes to his starting line-up and here's a look at some of the selection questions he'll be posed.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Caoimhin Kelleher produced a fine performance at Fulham but he'll make way for No.1 Alisson Becker, who has been delegated duties in the FA Cup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is yet to return to training following a knee injury and may not be risked even if he's involved in a session before the game. It means that Conor Bradley could be handed a fourth successive start or there's the option of switching Joe Gomez to the right-hand side of defence.

Gomez has been magnificent deputising at left-back while Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have been injured. But Robertson was back on the bench at Fulham and the Norwich clash is the perfect game for him to be reintroduced.

In central defence, Klopp may want to hand captain Virgil van Dijk a rest. Jarell Quansah, who is enjoying a remarkable breakthrough campaign, could continue and Ibrahima Konate may be back, although the France international could be kept fresh for the Premier League clash against Chelsea on Wednesday. Gomez is another candidate to play in his favoured role.

Midfield

Liverpool are set for a boost with Dominik Szoboszlai back fit. The £60 million summer signing has missed the previous four games and is back in training, so should come back into the thinking.

Klopp may be tempted to hand Alexis Mac Allister a rest in the No.6 position with Wataru Endo away on Japan duty at the Asian Cup. Curtis Jones is an option, having played there in pre-season. However, in the summer, Klopp called 19-year-old James McConnell a 'joy to watch' in the role. The academy product recently signed a new long-term contract and may be considered.

Ryan Gravenberch enjoyed a decent showing at Fulham. The former Bayern Munich man hasn't had a sustained run in the team and will covet that, so he could be given another chance. There's also the possibility of Bobby Clark, who Klopp believes is now ready for more frequent first-team opportunities after coming off the bench against Fulham, to be handed an outing.

Attack

Diaz's strike at Craven Cottage proved pivotal to Liverpool reaching the Carabao Cup final. The Colombia international has played himself through a sticky patch of form and now could be rested until Chelsea.

It was a surprise Diogo Jota didn't start at Craven Cottage but made a difference from the bench. Like Diaz and Darwin Nunez, the pair could also be utilised from the bench and Cody Gakpo could spearhead the attack.

That could see Harvey Elliott moved to a right-wing role and there could be a chance for Kaide Gordon on the opposite flank. The 19-year-old became Liverpool's youngster FA Cup scoring when netting against Shrewsbury two years ago. He's overcome a 19-month lay-off this term and will want to prove himself.