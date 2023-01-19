Liverpool prepare to face Chelsea at Anfield and here’s some of the selection questions posed to Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool earned their first victory over 2023 with a 1-0 win at Wolves in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Harvey Elliott’s 13th-minute finish ensured the Reds won the replay at Molineux and moved into the fourth round of the competition.

Now Jurgen Klopp turns his attention to the visit of Chelsea this weekend. A win for ninth-placed Liverpool can see them put the pressure on the teams above them in the table.

And ahead of the game, here’s an early look at some of the selection questions Klopp is posed with after Wolves.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

It was somewhat of a surprise that Caoimhin Kelleher started in goal rather than Alisson Becker. Kelleher did what he needed to do competently and collected Liverpool’s first clean sheet in nine matches but Alisson will be back between the posts.

James Milner performed adeptly and showed his value and versatility yet again despite being 36. The vice-skipper deputised at right-back to give Trent Alexander-Arnold some respite and he should be refreshed heading into the Chelsea clash.

On the opposite flank, Klopp revealed that Kostas Tsimikas suffered a knock to his back. But, in truth, Andy Robertson is likely to come back into the side regardless of Tsimikas’ fitness.

In central defence, Ibrahima Konate is simply undroppable. He was a rock against Wolves so Klopp has to weigh up whether to stick with Joe Gomez or bring Joel Matip back in with Virgil van Dijk still sidelined.

Gomez helped keep a shutout and made an important block on a Raul Jimenez header in the closing stages. Matip’s been ahead in the pecking order this season but made a big error for the opening goal in last weekend’s 3-0 loss at Brighton.

Midfield

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool’s issue in the middle of the park have been well-documented throughout the campaign. But Klopp may well have stumbled across a formula that could remedy his issues.

Thiago Alcantara, many concur, is the Reds’ best engine-room operator. He was the only survivor in midfield from the Brighton loss and was much more himself.

That might have been down to the high-octane performance of Naby Keita alongside him. Keita’s spent a large amount of the season unavailable and is an engima. Indeed, one scruffed shot against Wolves in the second half meant his usual detractors had a stick to beat him with. But his dynamism and thrust to create that opening underlined the qualities he can give Liverpool.

Based on their performances at Molineux, both Thiago and Keita’s berths against Chelsea look straightforward.

Shielding the back four was Stefan Bajcetic, whose stock continues to rise. The 18-year-old has made marked improvements this season and is now considered a bona fide first-team player. Indeed, Bajcetic should also consider himself a genuine contender to start against Chelsea ahead of the out-of-form Fabinho.

If Bajcetic does start alongside Thiago and Keita, it would be the first time the trio start a Premier League game together. Jordan Henderson was given a rest altogether, while Curtis Jones came off the bench in a left-wing role.

Forwards

Harvey Elliott celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Wolves. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

If there was anyone other than Mo Salah in the squad, it’s likely that Elliott would be keeping his spot on the right flank.

Not only was Elliott the match-winner when scoring a sublime long-range effort but he was excellent throughout and looked more at home out wide than he’s been when featuring in centre-midfield of late.

On the left, Fabio Carvalho was tenacious and pressed well. But given that was the 20-year-old’s made only four league starts this season, it’s unlikely. Klopp will be hopeful that Darwin Nunez is back fit so he can spearhead the attack, which would allow January arrival Cody Gakpo to shift to the flank.

