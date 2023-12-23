Jurgen Klopp may have a way to get Mo Salah, Dominik Szboszlai and Harvey Elliott in the same starting line-up.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp would have been hoping for such a quandary. After a meek 0-0 draw against Manchester United, having toiled to victories over Crystal Palace and Sheffield United previously, questions started to be asked about Liverpool's waning attacking prowess. For all of their firepower in the final third that has been lauded, performances had dipped markedly. The goalless stalemate against United meant that in the Reds' past five games, Mo Salah was the only recognised senior forward on the scoresheet in that period.

Despite having 34 shots on goal, Liverpool were unable to breach Erik ten Hag's side. Clear-cut chances were at a premium - and grip on the Premier League lead was surrendered. Certainly, the Reds will need more guile, craft and composure in their top-of-the-table showdown against Arsenal on Saturday. The result could have significant consequences on which club hoists the silverware aloft come May.

The Gunners may have had additional time off to prepare, although Klopp - perhaps on a rare occasion - will have been happy that Liverpool were in action midweek. They routed West Ham United 5-1 in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in what was a barnstorming performance from the first to the final whistle.

Each player who came into the starting line-up made an impact. Curtis Jones delivered arguably the best display of his Reds career as he fired a double. Harvey Elliott also caught the eye in what was a scintillating 90 minutes.

There was also a return to form for Dominik Szoboszlai. The £60 million summer signing from RB Leipzig was magnificent after his arrival, making an instant impact, yet his lofty standards jettisoned. But after opening the scoring against West Ham with a fizzing effort, that could see Szoboszlai's former cast-iron consistency restored.

Indeed, Klopp has selection decisions to make against Arsenal - although he won't mind that at all. In truth, Jones is likely to retain his berth given how he excelled coupled with Ryan Gravenberch's recent injury. And the Liverpool manager may want to find a way to keep Elliott in his line-up. Having featured in a right-wing role against West Ham, that is scarcely an option for the visit of Mikel Arteta's troops. Mo Salah will be taking up his customary remit. The Egyptian, who came off the bench to bag in the Hammers triumph, has netted nine times against Arsenal in his career.

However, Elliott is an option to operate in the number-eight role on the right-hand side of the Reds' midfield. That is the position that Szoboszlai has taken up for the vast majority of his time on Merseyside. It could, therefore, be regarded as difficult to get all three into Klopp's team.

However, there is the possibility of deploying Szoboszlai in a left-wing role. The Hungary international is blessed with versatility and has played in the position a total of 27 times in his career per Transfermrkt. He's been stationed there on two occasions for the Reds. The first was in the 2-1 Carabao Cup fourth-round victory over Bournemouth. Then towards the end of Liverpool's trip to Sheffield United earlier this month, he ended the game on the flank - bagging the second goal in the 2-0 win.

Should Szoboszlai be used on the left then it would mean Luis Diaz dropping to the bench. The Colombia international has failed to register a goal or an assist in his previous six Premier League outings and is not presently at the peak of his powers. Utilising Diaz from the bench as an impact substitute should the game become stretched and Arsenal's defence tires is an option that could prove attractive.