Liverpool face Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday after suffering a defeat to Leeds United in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted it's not the time to overhaul his Liverpool team despite preparing for a dead rubber in the Champions League.

The Reds' worrying Premier League form continued as they suffered a 2-1 loss to struggling Leeds United on Saturday. It leaves Liverpool ninth in the table and concerns are growing about whether they'll finish in the top four this season.

Klopp now turns his attention to Napoli in the Champions League tomorrow. Both sides have already qualified for the last 16 and the game could be a chance to rest some key players - especially with a clash against Tottenham next to come in the league.

But speaking after the Leeds defeat, Klopp's suggested he doesn’t want to make wholesale changes.

The Anfield chief said: “There is no excuse for it or whatever but we have the problem from the first day with injuries or half-fit players who are not injured. So that’s what we carry with us in the moment and that’s why some players play too often and other players have to play too early.

“That’s the situation and the next game is already waiting, and now you might say Naples, it’s a home game, we are already through in the group. I would say it’s Liverpool against Napoli and we should put in a proper performance.

