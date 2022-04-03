Joe Gomez has been linked potential summer moves to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Joe Gomez will play 'a lot of games' for Liverpool after transforming himself into creator-in-chief against Watford.

The defender has been down the pecking order this season, with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibou Konate preferred at centre-back.

For a second straight game, however, Gomez started at right-back for the Reds.

Background

Trent Alexander-Arnold was only named on the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Gomez engineered Liverpool's opening goal in the 2-0 win. He whipped in a cross which Diogo Jota headed home with aplomb.

There's been talk about Gomez potentially leaving Anfield in the summer to bolster his chances of regaining a spot in the England squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have been mentioned as potential suitors.

But Klopp has suggested that the ex-Charlton man is very much in his long-term plans.

What’s been said

The Liverpool manager said: “Joey was obviously the opposite of disappointed today.

“Joey could unfortunately train with us the full week because he was not on international duty.

Joe Gomez whips in a cross for Diogo Jota’s goal in Liverpool’s defeat of Watford. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“We all knew it would be tight for Trent. At the beginning of the week, we did not even know there was a chance.

“Now we saw there was a chance but because we saw Joey in training all week we knew he could start there - and did really well.

“He could have set up a second goal in the second half, the cross was an incredible one as well.

“Defensively, we don't even have to talk. Offensively, some really good moments, some not-so-good moments because you see the position against a deep-sitting opponent, it's not so easy to find the right position.

“We are usually a bit more flexible there but it's fine.

“Joey is an incredible football player. He will play a lot of games during his career 100% and will play a lot of games here.

“This season is tricky so far for him but who knows how these things can change.

“He's obviously ready to use the opportunity when he gets it.”