Jurgen Klopp drops Liverpool hint that could impact plans for Newcastle United clash
Alexis Mac Allister was sent off in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth.
Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Liverpool will appeal Alexis Mac Allister’s red card he was given in the victory over Bournemouth.
The Reds picked up a first win of the 2023-24 Premier League season as they ran out 3-1 victors at Anfield. Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota were all on target. However, the triumph was blackmarked by the sending off of Mac Allister in the 58th minute.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The midfielder was given his marching orders for a foul on Cherries counterpart Ryan Christie. Certainly, there was a shock around L4 when referee Thomas Brammall branded a red card.
It means Mac Allister faces a three-match ban - missing the upcoming games against Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Wolves. Klopp, speaking to the media during his post-match press conference, was baffled at the decision and said that Liverpool have to ‘talk to the authorities’ about it.
The Reds boss said: “I saw it back. The amount of time I've been asked about it, it's worth discussing it again, which we will probably do. I asked Macca and he said: 'I touched him not really'. After the game, I saw it back and if you have a list of points what is needed for a red card, beside contact, no other box is ticked.
“It's a decision we all agree, if it's a yellow card we not overturning it, if it's a red card then we are not overturning it because there's no clear and obvious [error]. The punished with 40 minutes with 10 men is already punishment enough but let's see, I don't know. We have to talk to the authorities.”