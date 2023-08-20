Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on August 19, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Liverpool will appeal Alexis Mac Allister’s red card he was given in the victory over Bournemouth.

The Reds picked up a first win of the 2023-24 Premier League season as they ran out 3-1 victors at Anfield. Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota were all on target. However, the triumph was blackmarked by the sending off of Mac Allister in the 58th minute.

The midfielder was given his marching orders for a foul on Cherries counterpart Ryan Christie. Certainly, there was a shock around L4 when referee Thomas Brammall branded a red card.

It means Mac Allister faces a three-match ban - missing the upcoming games against Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Wolves. Klopp, speaking to the media during his post-match press conference, was baffled at the decision and said that Liverpool have to ‘talk to the authorities’ about it.

The Reds boss said: “I saw it back. The amount of time I've been asked about it, it's worth discussing it again, which we will probably do. I asked Macca and he said: 'I touched him not really'. After the game, I saw it back and if you have a list of points what is needed for a red card, beside contact, no other box is ticked.