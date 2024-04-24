Jurgen Klopp drops Liverpool line-up hint ahead of Everton derby amid new injury blow
Jurgen Klopp has suggested Liverpool could again make changes for the Merseyside derby against Everton - although there is ‘nothing definite yet’.
The Reds have another two fixtures this week as their hectic schedule continues in their bid to be crowned Premier League champions. They face bitter rivals Everton at Goodison Park tonight before making the trip to West Ham United on Saturday lunchtime.
For Sunday’s 3-1 victory at Fulham, Klopp opted to hand rests to Mo Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Ibrahima Konate, Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones. The Liverpool boss will want his players to remain as fresh as possible in an ‘intense week’.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp had still to make a decision on his line-up - but was set to do so after training yesterday. Yet the Reds will be without Diogo Jota, who is sidelined for the next two weeks with a muscle injury.
Klopp said: “In this week because the next one is around the corner immediately and then away at West Ham, we had to do it and we will see what we can do now for this game,” he replied.
“Nothing definite yet. It’s pretty early after the game. This afternoon is the only real session we have and then we will make decisions. We will line players up and hopefully we will have again a lot of fresh legs on the pitch.
“Everton played on Sunday as well, so the same rhythm. Now not all the time the same rhythm, I think their rhythm was quite frequently interrupted where they had two or three weeks off, which is not great as well. I’m sure Sean Dyche didn’t like that as well because that’s strange in the middle of the season, all of a sudden no game for three weeks. This is now an intense week for both teams. We will see.”
