Liverpool team news ahead of the trip to Chelsea in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Liverpool FC/ Youtube

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he will make changes to his Liverpool team when they visit Chelsea tomorrow.

The Reds are running out of time to secure a Premier League top-four finish after suffering a heavy 4-1 loss to Manchester City last Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite taking the lead through Mo Salah at the Etihad Stadium, Liverpool - by Klopp’s own admission - were ‘awful’ in the second half and cut apart by the current champions.

Sitting in eighth spot and seven points outside the Champions League spots, the Reds have little margin for error if they’re to somehow able to finish in the top four.

With several of his players underperforming against City, coupled with the trip to Chelsea coming only three days later, rotation at Stamford Bridge is in the offing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Liverpool manager said at his pre-match press conference: “Games like this have an impact. We might lose even more confidence but the desire to show reaction is there as well. The boys are still good people and want to show a reaction.

“The short turnaround problem at this moment because I have no clue who I can line up. I get the information after the press conference because we want to give the boys as long as possible to recover.

“There will be changes, definitely. There has to be. Forty-eight hours then you travel and wait in a hotel it’s all here (in the mind) and that’s what we’re working on.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Two days after a game, pretty much everyone is a doubt. I didn’t hear anything that someone is definitely out, maybe a few late calls - that’s it.”

Luis Diaz continues his comeback from a knee injury. The winger is back in training but the game comes too soon for him having been sidelined since October.