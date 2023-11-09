Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool will once again make changes for tonight's Europa League encounter against Toulouse.

A win for the Reds will see them maintain their 100% record in Group A - and move into the knockout stage of the competition. Klopp has used Europe's second-tier tournament to freshen up his side and hand minutes to those not regulars in the Premier League. There have also been debuts for youngsters including Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon and James McConnell in the 5-1 triumph over Toulouse in the reverse fixture at Anfield.

Klopp, speaking at his press conference, revealed that he'll again rotate his starting line-up from Sunday's 1-1 draw at Luton. The Liverpool manager said: "That was always the idea. We could make changes [so far] and between the games we have to. As long as we can do it, and that's what we did so far, but if you look at our games – all the games we played in the Europa League – they were really lively, got more and more fluent and we had really good football moments in all of the games. We were always a team who really was ready to go in a specific game. We had already a lot of games this season, so if you would have to play the same team all the time it is not possible.

"So, we could make the changes, we made the changes, we will make changes. I don't know exactly how many for tomorrow, you will have to count, but it will be a few probably and it will be a strong team. That's all I need and then we go for it. It has nothing to do with putting more emphasis on this competition or that competition, that is not the case. We just want to win football games and for that we need fresh legs and if we can give that to the team then we do that. Fresh legs with quality, obviously. That will be the same for tomorrow."

One player who'll be starting is Caoimhin Kelleher. The goalkeeper has featured in the Europa League and Carabao Cup when available this season as he remains No.2 to Alisson Becker.

Kelleher conducted pre-match media duties in Toulouse, which signals that he's set to make a fifth appearance of the season - and will surpass the number of outings he made last term. The Republic of Ireland international said: “At the moment, I’m backup and my ambition is obviously to be a No. 1. I’m just trying to do as well as I can. I’m just trying to make the most of that and play well.