Liverpool team news ahead of the clash against Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he will make changes to his Liverpool team for today’s clash against Crystal Palace today.

The Reds head into the trip to Selhurst Park against the backdrop of a humbling 5-2 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first leg at Anfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool face a battle to finish in the Premier League top four this campaign and book their spot in Europe’s elite club competition next term. They currently sit eighth in the table but have won their past two league games against Everton and Newcastle United.

Joe Gomez limped off with a suspected hamstring injury in the second half against Madrid. He could be one of three centre-backs that the Reds are without.

Ibrahima Konate has missed the previous four games. The France international has been involved in two training sessions this week and Klopp was cautious around his fitness. Nat Phillips was not on the bench in the Real loss, with third-choice keeper Adrian included in the match-day squad.

Klopp also admitted that there have been some other players who picked up knocks against the Spanish giants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino have made three substitute appearances after respective calf injuries and could return to the starting XI.

Klopp said: “We are not sure if all the boys could even play again after Madrid because of some knocks here and there. We are really not 100 per cent clear so then we have to make changes and we want to make changes and we will make changes anyway.

“But it is not that you come back after a long injury and just it is clicking again. We have this situation now with Bobby and Diogo, we can see it with Virgil [van Dijk] as well. Everybody expects Virgil always that he is like a robot pretty much but he played the most games last year, played the World Cup, played every game for his country, came back, from the first second played for us, got injured, comes back [and] plays, plays, plays. So, that’s the situation.