A win for Liverpool will see them move closer to the knockout stage of the Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted he will only make 'some changes' to his Liverpool side against Toulouse.

The Reds turn their attention to the Europa League this evening as they welcome the French side to Anfield. A third successive triumph in Group E will see Liverpool take another step closer to reaching the knockout stage.

Klopp has rotated his squad in the previous two matches in the competition this season. For the 3-1 win at LASK, the entire starting XI from the Premier League victory at Wolves was overhauled.

But Klopp stopped short by declaring he'll do so again although some of his troops will be handed rests. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Liverpool boss said: “We want to win football games and that’s the next opportunity we have. It would bring us to nine points and keep Toulouse on four points, that’s all clear. But knowing that changed nothing. We have to play to our best.

“We will make a few changes, not too many maybe, we will see. But we have to make sure that we are really ready for the competition and the boys showed so far that we are ready for the competition. That’s what I want to see.

“Obviously, we hope it will go long, long, long in this competition and for that, we have to make all the decisive steps and tomorrow night is a very big one.”

One player who looks almost certain to start is Curtis Jones. The midfielder was on media duties ahead of the encounter, which implies he'll be featuring.