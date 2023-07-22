Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool will bring in more new players before the summer transfer window closes.

The Reds have already recruited Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai - for a combined fee of £95 million.

But Liverpool are braced to lose senior midfield pair Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. Both are closing in on switches to Saudi Arabia clubs Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively.

Liverpool will need to replace the duo to add to their engine room, with the likes of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure linked.

And speaking to the ‘We Are Liverpool’ official podcast, Klopp has admitted that it’s clear that the Reds need to act in the transfer market.

The Anfield boss said: “My main focus and my main energy has to go into the training sessions, that’s what I do. The time left and right of the sessions then I can try to help and sort other stuff and that’s what we are doing.

“Around about three to four weeks until the first game of the season, a few things have to happen until then, definitely. Transfer market-wise as well, that’s clear now. It will happen and we will have a good team.”

Liverpool endured an underwhelming 2022-23 season as they could fnish just fifth in the Premier League and surrender Champions League football.

But Klopp implored for fans to trust what he and his backroom staff have planned for the upcoming campaign.

“It’s too early, we are not complete yet. Stefan [Bajcetic] and Thiago [Alcantara] are not training yet, new players will come in, have to come in,” Klopp added. “I cannot tell these stories every day, there must be the right moment then we have to agree, sign a contract, if you want, without really signing, agree on something and then go for it.

“Because we all know the other teams are there are pretty good as well and some teams have shown their ambition already. In the Premier League, all teams are really good so how can you make the difference? By being a close unit and here we come to our supporters and ask what can they do? A lot. Seven-and-a-half years ago, I said we had to change from doubters to believers and we all changed.