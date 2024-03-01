Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp lauded the form of Caoimhin Kelleher after successfully persuading the goalkeeper to remain at Liverpool.

Kelleher produced another eye-catching performance in the Reds' 3-0 FA Cup victory over Southampton on Wednesday night - having also been immense in the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

The Republic of Ireland international is enjoying his best season at Liverpool, having now made 16 appearances. Not only has he retained duties in the Carabao Cup but he's also been assigned the gloves in the Europa League. And the injury to No.1 Alisson Becker means that Kelleher is now featuring in the Premier League.

There had been speculation around Kelleher's future last summer's transfer window, with then-Republic boss Stephen Kenny admitting he expected the Cork-born stopper to leave Anfield in search of regular football.

But after talks, Kelleher remained at Anfield - and it's a decision that is paying dividends. The Liverpool boss said: "Said it before, said it last year, said it two years ago, said it very often actually that he's an exceptional goalkeeper but goalkeepers need rhythm. There was the situation in the summer obviously. He's a confident boy, he knows he can play in other teams but there is Alisson Becker, the No.1. We gave him the Europa League games, I think that makes a real difference because it was Carabao Cup and the Europa League games, I don't know exactly how many that [is] – 10, 12 already? Then unfortunately Ali got injured, so he had to play and got the rhythm and now you can see what Caoimh is.