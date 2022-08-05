Jurgen Klopp drops strong Liverpool selection hint for Fulham Premier League opener

The Liverpool boss opens up on the chances of Darwin Nunez starting against Fulham.

By Will Rooney
Friday, 5th August 2022, 1:16 pm

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Darwin Nunez will begin life as a Premier League player on the bench for Liverpool.

The striker joined the Reds for what could become a club record £85 million from Benfica earlier this summer.

Nunez plundered four goals in a 5-0 pre-season defeat of RB Leipzig before netting as a substitute in last weekend’s 3-1 triumph over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Most Popular

Liverpool raise the curtain to their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a trip to Fulham tomorrow (12.30 BST).

Diogo Jota is absent with a hamstring injury, although Roberto Firmino - who started the Community Shield - is fit.

And Klopp admitted that Nunez still ‘needs time’ to adjust on Merseyside - suggesting Firmino will feature from the outset.

What’s been said

Reds boss Klopp said: “Darwin is ready but that doesn’t mean he has to start. I don’t know about that. We still have different options.

“He needs time to get used to a lot of things. He is already a real help. It went really quick. It was a proper pre-season training session for him, the first game.

“He said himself he was nervous at the beginning. From my point of view I sympathise with that a lot, it’s completely normal. You could see that, but he has settled pretty quickly.

“He’s had an impact, but the work will not stop here. He’s in the best possible place.”

Jurgen KloppFulhamPremier LeagueManchester CityRB Leipzig